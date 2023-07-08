PH, China should prevent violent encounter in West PH Sea – analyst

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA – The Philippines and China should come up with an amicable arrangement to prevent the “megaphone war” in the West Philippine Sea from turning into a violent encounter, an international studies analyst said Saturday.

“The purpose of coordinated approach is to avoid accidents and prevent actualities in the area. Kasi ang nangyayari sa ground, merong tinatawag na megaphone war…if the situation continues like that, then that will really raise risk of unintended violent encounter at sea,” Prof. Rommel Banlaoi told ABS-CBN News.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) this week said Chinese vessels blocked and carried out dangerous maneuvers against their ships conducting a support mission off Ayungin Shoal.

China, meanwhile, claimed its coast guard had been “professional and restrained” while carrying out “law enforcement activities to uphold China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime order,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Ayungin Shoal is a disputed area in the West Philippines, controlled by the Philippine military but claimed by China.

Banlaoi said the recent incident was bound to happen as there was no interim arrangement between the two parties.

“Both the Philippines and China are asserting that the Ayungin Shoal is part is their national territories,” said Banlaoi.

He continued, “There’s a need for the Philippines and China, especially their respective maritime forces, to really come up with an arrangement for coordinated approach.”

Banlaoi added that the conclusion of the ongoing negotiation on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea is also important to identify allowable activities in the disputed waters.

EXPOSE CHINA

Meanwhile, PCG West Philippine Sea spokesperson and adviser for maritime security Commodore Jay Tarriela underscored the need to continue exposing China’s incursions to compel Beijing to obey to international law.

“It remains essential for us to persist in exposing their unlawful presence in order to compel them to cease occupying waters that rightfully belong to the Philippines within its Exclusive Economic Zone, as prescribed by UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Ruling,” he said.

Despite a 2016 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that favored Manila and ruled China’s claims as illegitimate, Beijing has been aggressive in its military activities in the South China Sea.

In recent years, China has built artificial islands on reefs while constructing military facilities and airstrips.