CSC chief wants to know who paid for dancers in NBI socials night

MANILA — In light of the ongoing controversy on the National Bureau of Investigation’s social night where some dancers performed, Commissioner Aileen Lizada of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) said it is important to know who paid for the dancers.

NBI Director Medardo De Lemos previously said agents passed the hat for the said dancers, but Lizada expressed concern.

In a phone patch interview with ABS-CBN, Lizada said this kind of practice puts pressure on persons.

“Dapat ho ang lifestyle ng isang kawani ng gobyerno ay simple lang po, modest living lang tayo,” Lizada said. “And if we ask, if we ask our regional directors, our ARDS, our officials, our ‘yung mga Usec, Asec natin to contribute, it’s another pressure on them. Kasi saan niya kukunin? Saan niya kukunin ‘yung amount na ‘yun and may lead to another form of illegal exactions. Example baka hahanapin niya saan niya babawiin.”

(A government employee’s lifestyle should be simple, we should live modestly. If we ask our regional directors, our ARDS, our officials, our Usec, Asec to contribute, it’s another pressure on them because where will he get that amount and may lead to another form of illegal exactions.)

Lizada also reminded government workers that solicitation is prohibited under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, while guidelines from the Commission on Audit prohibit exorbitant, ostentatious expenses.

The CSC chief added that government employees should be disciplined and must know the policies.

“Moving forward, one, let us do a brush up kung ano po ‘yung mga bawal at puwedeng gawin especially sa pondo. Number two, let us go back to basics,” Lizada said. “Good manners and right conduct…It does not mean na kung lahat ng mga agencies ay ginagawa ‘yan ay tama na ho ‘yan, hindi pa rin po .”

“Moving forward, one, let us do a brush up what’s allowed and what’s not especially on funds. Number two, let us go back to basics,” Lizada said. “Good manners and right conduct…It does not mean that if all agencies are doing something that it’s correct. It still is not.”