PH active COVID-19 cases highest since April 25

MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the country recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases since April 25 this year.

The DOH said the Philippines' total active COVID-19 infections has reached 12,528, with 1,712 new cases.

Metro Manila alone had 748 new COVID-19 infections, the department said.

The DOH also reported 14 new deaths from the coronavirus.

The country's positivity rate or the ratio of people testing positive for COVID-19 from July 3 to 7 reached 9.2 percent.

This is above the World Health Organization's recommended target of 5 percent to effectively curb the virus spread.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the DOH to ramp up COVID booster uptake as virus cases rise and immunity wanes, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said earlier.

Marcos himself tested positive again for the pathogen.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 70.8 million individuals, of whom 15.2 million have received an additional dose, according to Vergeire.

