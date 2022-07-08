MANILA - Malacañang on Friday justified its earlier decision to abolish the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), saying the panel had to be dismantled as it was "not in line with streamlining" efforts of the Marcos administration.

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Executive Order No. 1, the PACC’s powers and functions were transferred to the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs.

"First of all, it's nature is investigative, which can also be conducted by the Office of the Ombudsman," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference.

"Usually what they do is they gather evidence on presidential appointees and then file a case before the Office of the Ombudsman, whereas people can file a case directly to the Office of the Ombudsman for investigation and later on preliminary investigation should it be a criminal case or full investigation with regards to administrative cases," she said.

"In other words, there are government agencies that address this already so there is no further need for PACC," she added.

The PACC was created in 2017 under the Duterte administration to “directly assist the President in investigating and/or hearing administrative cases primarily involving graft and corruption against all presidential appointees.”

About 4 years after its creation, the PACC launched "Project Kasangga: Aksyon Laban sa Korapsyon," its flagship anti-corruption that created a 49-member inter-agency coordinating council.

The National Anti-Corruption Coordinating Council had a presence in every level of government.

Former PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica earlier claimed that the PACC's work led to higher government revenues and warned that abolishing it could lead to an increase in corruption cases.

Marcos should have streamlined instead economic and trade-related agencies to address red tape, Belgica said.