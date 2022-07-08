Palace denies withdrawing Pastrana appointment to PPA

MANILA - Malacañang on Friday denied reports claiming that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has withdrawn his nomination for Christopher "Chet" Pastrana to be the general manager of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

"There is no statement and there is no information on that one," Angeles said in a press conference.

"So it's status quo as of the moment," she said.

Before his ascent to the helm of the PPA, Pastrana was the chairperson of the Archipelago Philippines Ferries Corporation, the operator of FastCat ferries.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista met with PPA officials on July 7, but Pastrana was noticeably absent from the event.

“As we wait for the appointment of your General Manager, which will happen in the next couple of days, please make sure to further reduce shipping and travel costs nationwide and maintain the high quality of service in all ports,” Bautista told PPA officials, without mentioning Pastrana's name.

Several reports earlier claimed that Pastrana's company owed the Department of Transportation some P132 million for the unpaid amortizations of at least 2 vessels.

Under the law, the head of the PPA is entitled to have a seat in the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), which has power over the registration of vessels, the suspension or revocation of local ship operators' licenses, among others.