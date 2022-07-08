Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the members of the press during a press conference held at the Diamond Hotel in Manila, Nov. 14, 2017. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo expressed "great shock and dismay" over the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

Abe was fighting for his life after being shot at a campaign event in Nara, Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"It is with great shock and dismay that I learned of the shooting of former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo... I extend my deep sympathy and pray for his early recovery," Manalo said on Twitter.

The 67-year-old Abe, Japan's longest-running prime minister, was shot shortly before noon while delivering his speech ahead of Sunday's elections.

"One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody", government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno earlier told reporters.

Abe held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.

He visited the Philippines at least 4 times between 2013 and 2017.

— With reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

Video from RTVM