Nobel Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa speaks during a press conference at the Palacio del Gobernador in Manila on Feb. 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction for cyber libel of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and former Rappler writer-researcher Reynaldo Santos, Jr. over an article involving businessman Wilfredo Keng.

While the CA ruling denied Ressa’s appeal of her cyber libel conviction, it also modified the sentence to 6 months, 1 day to 6 years, 8 months, and 20 days.

Ressa and Santos were sentenced to 6 years in prison in June 2020 by Manila RTC Br. 46 Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa.

Estacio-Montesa stood by her ruling, junking the motion for reconsideration in July of the same year.

The cyber libel charge stemmed from a May 2012 article, which linked Keng to the late Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was then facing an impeachment trial.

Corona allegedly used luxury vehicles belonging to several personalities including Keng, whom the article described as having a "shady past," citing an intelligence report and a prior article published on the Philippine Star.

Santos was found liable as author of the article and Ressa as then-executive editor of Rappler. Ressa has since given up the post.

The article, although initially published before the Cybercrime Prevention Act took effect in September 2012, was republished in February 2014 when Rappler edited a typographical error.

The Manila court considered it a republication to make it fall under the law and punishable for cyber libel.

