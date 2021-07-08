Philippines logs 5,484 new COVID-19 cases, 191 more deaths

Residents receive their second jab of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ninoy Aquino Elementary School in Brgy. Longos, Malabon City on July 7, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday recorded 5,484 new COVID-19 infections, and additional fatalities reaching nearly 200, according to the health department.

Out of the country's 1,455,585 total confirmed coronavirus cases, 49,036 or 3.4 percent are active, according to the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin.

The positivity rate is at 11.3 percent, the 10th straight day below 12 percent. This is based on the test results of 49,926 individuals who got screened for the virus on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the respiratory disease claimed 191 more lives in the country, bringing the total fatalities to 25,650.

Majority or 152 of the day's new deaths, according to the DOH, were initially tagged as recoveries.

Based on the bulletin, the case fatality rate is at 1.76 percent.

Recoveries rose to 1,380,899 after 3,925 fresh recuperations were recorded. The total number of recoveries accounts for 94.9 percent of the cumulative tally.

Nine duplicates, 6 of which are recoveries, have been removed from the case tally, the DOH noted.

All laboratories submitted their testing results on time.

GLOBAL DEATHS BREACH 4 MILLION-MARK

The World Health Organization (WHO) earlier in the day said that global deaths due to the virus exceeded 4 million, with countries in Asia continue battling a surge in virus infections.

Millions are facing new lockdowns across Asia and Indonesia has emerged as a global hotspot with death rates rising tenfold in a month to a record 1,040 on Wednesday.

The WHO also warned that transmission of the virus would increase regardless of high vaccination rates, as richer countries peel back their rules and regulations.

- With reports from Agence France-Presse

