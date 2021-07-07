Philhealth expands outpatient dialysis coverage to 144 sessions

MANILA—The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. on Wednesday said it is extending its outpatient dialysis coverage to 144 sessions, up from 90, this year.

In its PhilHealth Circular No. 2021-0009, which took effect immediately after it was published last July 2, the additional coverage from the 91st to the 144th session should be exclusively for outpatient hemodialysis, with the patient properly registered in the PhilHealth Dialysis Database.

A patient can avail of a total coverage of up to P374,400 this year for their treatment, PhilHealth added.

PhilHealth said those patients who have already used up the 90 sessions and are paying their succeeding sessions in full prior to the implementation of this extension "may directly file their claims with PhilHealth to get a refund."

All chronic kidney disease Stage 5 patients shall also be allowed to avail of the maximum of 144 sessions for 2021 as prescribed by their doctors.

The extension is likewise available to a member's qualified dependent.

Aside from hemodialysis, PhilHealth is also providing financial support of P270,000 per year to patients who are using peritoneal dialysis instead of hemodialysis. It is also providing a package amount of P600,000 for renal patients who are qualified to its Z Benefits for Kidney Transplantation.

