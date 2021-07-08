Pateros needs more doctors at COVID-19 vaccination sites

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Pateros is experiencing not just a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines but also a lack of doctors in their vaccination sites, its mayor said Thursday.

Mayor Miguel "Ike" Ponce III said the local government currently has 4 doctors for the city's inoculation drive.

"That's one of the biggest challenge that we are facing now because can you just imagine, we are vaccinating more than 1,000 people a day with only 4 doctors," he told ANC's "Rundown".

Ponce said the Department of Health earlier sent 3 additional doctors but their service contracts had expired.

He said the insufficient COVID-19 vaccine supply would "seriously" affect their rollout.

"It came at a time when we're actually at the height of our vaccination program because everyday, though we committed to the national government to vaccinate around 1,000 people a day, but we go as high as 1,600 to 1,700," he said.

Pateros suspended their vaccination drive for 2 days due to lack of anti-virus jabs. The local government resumed on Wednesday using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine but current stock would only last until Friday.

"If we will not be receiving additional vaccines by Monday, we will have to stop again the inoculation of first dose," Ponce said.

As of July 2, Pateros logged 4,686 coronavirus infections, of which 64 have died from the disease. It has 63 active cases or patients deemed infectious.

The local government has so far administered more than 35,000 for first dose and over 6,700 for second dose. It aims to inoculate 49,000 residents to achieve herd immunity.