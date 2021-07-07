Mayor: Fully vaccinated tourists going to Baguio must bring inoculation cards

A Baguio City health frontliner checks the papers of arriving tourists on February 5. The Inter–Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is allowing tourists to travel to Baguio for leisure visits, even as the city is still at general community quarantine. Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—Fully vaccinated tourists traveling to Baguio City are urged to bring their inoculation cards for verification, its mayor said Thursday.

The national government has said it would review the latest travel policy allowing those who have received 2 doses of COVID-19 to skip confirmatory swab tests when traveling domestically.

Baguio City was among the first to accept the new policy, the Department of Tourism earlier said.

"Kung pwede ho dalhin niyo po itong vaccination certificate o kaya iyong inyong vaccination card. Kung meron kayong QR code mas mabuti po dalhin ang vaccination card na may QR code para ma-verify ho kaagad natin," Mayor Benjamin Magalong told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(If you can, bring your vaccination certificate or card. If the card has a QR code, please bring it along so we can verify your status immediately.)

"Talagang may possibility na fraudulent ang kanilang vaccination cards pero we have a way of verifying it."

(There's a possibility that their vaccination cards are fraudulent but we have a way of verifying it.)

The city's triage personnel are trained to identify documents and call the local disaster office to verify with the corresponding place of origin, added Magalong, who also serves as the country's contact tracing czar.

Baguio's contact tracing efficiency ratio is at 1:15, while it averages 560 COVID-19 tests daily, according to the mayor.

It has tallied a total of 14,343 coronavirus infections as of Wednesday, of which 528 were active cases, according to the health department's website.