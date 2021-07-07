DFA: 6 new COVID-19 cases of Filipinos reported overseas

MANILA—The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,916, as 6 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The DFA also reported 3 new recoveries and no new fatality.

This is the second straight day that the number of new cases and recoveries are in the single digits, while there were no recorded new fatality.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease are at 7,292 as 12,381 of those infected have recovered, while 1,243 have died.

There are currently 95 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,716 in the Asia Pacific, 940 in Europe, 4,521 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

Figures as of today show 6 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new recoveries, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries among our nationals abroad to 20,916 and 12,381, respectively. #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/3xljMGk498 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 7, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1.45 million people. The tally includes 25,459 deaths, 1,377,132 recoveries, and 47,519 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 184.7 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.9 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

RELATED VIDEO