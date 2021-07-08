TINGNAN: Contact tracers ng bayan ng Iloilo na nagpapahinga sa nakalatag na kawayan

Larawan mula kay Raul Banias, mayor ng Concepcion, Iloilo.

Pansamantalang nagpahinga kamakailan ang ilang contact tracers sa nakalatag na kawayan sa ilalim ng puno para makaipon ng lakas para sa pagpapatuloy sa kanilang ginagawang trace-test-isolate-treat routine sa isang bayan sa Iloilo.

Ayon kay Concepcion Mayor Raul Banias, kritikal ang kanilang ginagawang pagpigil sa lokal transmisyon ng coronavirus matapos maitala ang paglobo ng kaso ng naturang sakit sa kanilang bayan.

“This seemed to be too ordinary to the non-initiated observer. Others may even dismiss our approach as Over Acting, kay flu lang ina. But this is critical in stopping the spread of COVID-19 by local transmission,” sinabi ni Banias sa isang Facebook post.

“What we are trying to avoid is the dreaded Mortality. Because Mortality is Death. And Death by COVID is so sad and a lonely death because even your close family members can not pay their respects to you as you are either cremated or buried immediately,” dagdag pa niya.

Gustong ipahayag ni Banias sa kanyang mga residente na napapagod din ang kanilang contact tracing team, at kung gaano ka importante at kahalaga ang mga ginagawang trabaho ng COVID-19 team ng bayan.

“Human as they are our Contact Tracer / Test Team gets tired and weary too. A brief lay down to whatever is available under the shade of tree is respite enough to gain their second wind and continue their Trace, Test, Isolate, Treat routine,” aniya.

Nanawagan si Banias na mahigpit na sundin ang mga health protocols para maiwasan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa kanilang bayan.

Sa ngayon ay may 211 na aktibong kaso ng COVID-19 ang bayan ng Concepcion, Iloilo.

“I hope I have illustrated well in this brief narrative the importance of the work of the COVID Team, especially our Medical and [contact trace/test] Team,” aniya.

“We will face this current challenge boldly and determinedly. All we ask from our Kasimanwas is your Prayers and your support to follow our Covid Health Protocols.”

- may ulat ni Rolen Escaniel