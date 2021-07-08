Cargo vessel, utility boat collide in Manila South Harbor; oil sheen seen— Coast Guard

MANILA - A cargo vessel collided with a foreign utility boat at the Manila South Harbor early Thursday, leaving it resting half-submerged in the area, the Philippine Coast Guard said.
The incident left MV Palawan Pearl, which had 3,000 liters of diesel in its oil storage tank, half-submerged. The Coast Guard said it had laid an oil spill boom after seeing an ‘oil sheen’ in the area.
The cargo vessel also had a drum of diesel oil, 60 liters of engine oil and 5 liters of bilge oil, said one of its crew members Rexchel Fabrigas.
More details to follow.
— with reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News
FROM THE ARCHIVES
MV Palawan Pearl, Philippine Coast Guard, Manila South Harbor, cargo vessel collides with foreign vessel Manila South Harbor