Cargo vessel, utility boat collide in Manila South Harbor; oil sheen seen— Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard said it had laid an oil spill boom after a cargo vessel carrying 3,000 liters of diesel was left half-submerged following collision with a foreign utility boat at the Manila South Harbor, Thursday.

MANILA - A cargo vessel collided with a foreign utility boat at the Manila South Harbor early Thursday, leaving it resting half-submerged in the area, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The incident left MV Palawan Pearl, which had 3,000 liters of diesel in its oil storage tank, half-submerged. The Coast Guard said it had laid an oil spill boom after seeing an ‘oil sheen’ in the area.

The cargo vessel also had a drum of diesel oil, 60 liters of engine oil and 5 liters of bilge oil, said one of its crew members Rexchel Fabrigas.

More details to follow.

— with reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News



FROM THE ARCHIVES