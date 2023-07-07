NGO to sell P38 per kilo rice

Non-government organization (NGO) Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders’ Movement (PRISM) said Friday it will start selling rice worth P38 per kilo.

MANILA - Non-government organization (NGO) Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders’ Movement (PRISM) will start selling rice worth P38 per kilo as support to the government’s initiative to provide affordable rice in the market.

Called "Tulong sa Bayan, Bigas para sa Mamamayan", the group said on Friday that they will start the program on July 10.

PRISM Lead Convenor Rowena Sadicon said the program will be implemented nationwide to help consumers have access to affordable and quality rice.

As of now, prices of rice in the market, according to PRISM, start at P40 per kilo.

The P38 per kilo that will be sold by PRISM will be of good quality as it is classified as well-milled rice.

“Mataas na po talaga ang presyo ng bigas sa merkado so nagbibigay kami ng paraan ngayon, solusyon pinag-usapan po namin sa aming mga stakeholders papaano ba namin maitatawid na kahit papano ay meron pang mabibili na P38,” Sadicon said.

But Grains Retailers’ Confederation (GRECON) national spokesperson Orlando Manuntag said the program will run only until the end of the lean season which will be in October as the harvest season for the first rice cropping begins.

“Sa P38 po, ito po ay subsidy na po namin, at gusto po namin itong itawid hanggang po magkaroon po tayo ng harvest time pagdating po ng October. So hindi po ito sustainable na throughout the season po ay ipagkakaloob po namin yun, depende po ito sa supply and demand at magkano po ang presyuhan po namin ng palay po sa bawat probinsya po as per harvest season,” Manuntag said.

Meanwhile, Sadicon said,the group is still finalizing the areas where they will sell rice starting Monday.

Initially, she said, they would partner with the Department of Agriculture’s KADIWA program and other selling channels like rice mills, rice traders, barangays, and the local government units chosen by the participating stakeholders.

In Bulacan, the group is planning to implement the program through a rice caravan to reach depressed areas which is the main target of the program.

“Yun po siguro na mga kababayan na tin na mayayaman ay huwag naman po sana na mag-avail pa rin atsaka hindi po namin mapapayagan ang ganon kasi po kami mismo sa Bulacan group kami po mismo ang magtitinda kaya alam namin,pumupunta po kami sa mga barangay para po alam namin kinu-coordinate din namin sa barangay captain na pupunta po ang aming truck na magbebenta po diyan,” according to Marion Tolentino, one of the rice traders and member of PRISM.

The group, however, will limit the purchase to 5 kilos per day to give everyone the opportunity to buy affordable rice.

PRISM is composed of various stakeholders including seed growers, farmers, millers, traders, importers, and retailers.

The group was officially formed in 2019 and part of their advocacy is to ensure an affordable supply of rice during the lean season when prices of rice usually increase.

