Pack an umbrella, Kapamilya! Metro Manila is forecast to experience sizzling temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius this Friday, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres said the hot weather is due to high pressure ridges, dissipating cloud cover that would normally lower the sweltering heat.

ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas recorded the following temperatures on Thursday:

🌡️ 36.3°C NAIA, Parañaque City 3:46 pm

🌡️ 36.0°C Science Garden, QC 3:35 pm

🌡️ 35.3°C Port Area, Manila 2:00 pm

Torres said the highest temperature was recorded in Isabela last May 7 at 39 degrees Celsisus. The highest temperature recorded in Metro Manila was last May 8 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 37.4 degrees Celsius.

Localized thunderstorms in Metro Manila are possible in the afternoon and evening, she said.