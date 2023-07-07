Marcos says more should be done on unemployment

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said he welcomes the latest report from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showing that the country’s unemployment rate in May dipped further to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent in April.

“Nakakatuwa naman at dahan-dahan ay umaakyat 'yung numero ng employed dito sa Pilipinas,” he told reporters in an interview at Fort Andres Bonifacio in Taguig City.

“Ito yung talagang priority sa atin is trabaho, kaya’t lahat naman ng ating ginagawa sa ekonomiya ay para mabigyan, hindi lamang yung underemployed na klase na trabaho kundi ang magandang trabaho na may future, may benefits,” Marcos added.

Marcos noted that when his administration started, unemployment rate was at 17%, but because of the government’s policies that increased the economic activities, more jobs have been created.

“Ang punot dulo nitong lahat ay trabaho talaga. Kaya kailangan magkaroon ng economic activity para magkaroon ng trabaho ang ating mga kababayan,and slowly, slowly, hindi naman bastat sinabi natin mangayayri,” he said.

He admitted, however, that more should be done to address unemployment and to make the Philippines an “investor-friendly” place.

“Kailangan marami pa tayong kailangan gawin, the bureaucracy,the economy are complicated systems that need time to adjust to the intiatives that we have introduced in terms of policy,” he said.

“Sometimes pag sinabi natin investor lagi nating iniisip foreign investor, hindi lamang foreign investor, yung local, marami namang local ang gusto mag invest, ayusin lang daw natin muna ang patakbo ng mga departamento, yung ease of doing business na lagi anting nababanggit,” he said.