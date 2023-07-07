

US envoy says China’s ‘irresponsible’ behavior ‘threatens’ PH security, legal rights

Philippine Coast Guard handout



MANILA — China on Thursday said its coast guard had been “professional and restrained” in the West Philippine Sea, despite the Philippines’ recent accusation that it carried out dangerous maneuvers in the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) this week said two of its vessels were shadowed and blocked near Ayungin Shoal by Chinese ships, which also issued radio challenges.

But Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin insisted that Ayungin, which Beijing calls Ren’ai Reef, “is part of China’s Nansha Islands.” The PCG, he said, “intruded” into the area “without Chinese permission.”

“In accordance with the law, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel carried out law enforcement activities to uphold China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime order. The Chinese side’s maneuvers were professional and restrained,” he said in a press conference.

Washington is “concerned by the unprofessional maneuvers” of the China Coast Guard, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said on Friday.

“The PRC’s (People's Republic of China) irresponsible behavior in the South China Sea threatens the security and legal rights of our treaty ally, the Philippines,” Carlson said on Twitter.

“We call on the PRC to comply with international law, including implementing the legally binding 2016 award in the Philippines v. China Law of the Sea Convention arbitration as a starting point to achieve a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific,” she said.

China claims almost the entire sea despite rival claims from other Southeast Asian countries including the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Its coast guard and navy vessels routinely block or shadow Philippine ships patrolling the contested waters, Manila says.

In April, a Chinese coast guard ship cut off the Philippine patrol vessel Malapascua as it carried journalists near the Second Thomas Shoal.

An AFP team was on another coast guard vessel and witnessed the near collision.

In that incident, the Malapascua's commanding officer Rodel Hernandez said the Chinese ship came within 45 meters of his boat and only his quick actions avoided the steel-hulled vessels crashing into each other.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

