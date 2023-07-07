Alleged sex offender arrested at NAIA

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested an alleged British sex offender at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Thursday.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansignco identified the alleged sex offender as Wiliam Hughes, 79, who was intercepted by immigration officers at the NAIA Terminal 1 during his attempted departure for Doha, Qatar.

"Sex offenders who might prey on our children are not welcome in the Philippines," said Tansingco.

"These illegal aliens do not deserve our country’s hospitality and will be sent out and blacklisted," he added.

According to Dennis Alcedo, BI's border control and intelligence unit head, the BI opened deportation proceedings against Hughes immediately after his arrival last May 16.

Pending the resolution of his deportation charge, Hughes will be detained at the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig.