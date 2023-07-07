Public opinion is split about the Maharlika Investment Fund, with 80 percent of Filipinos having little to no knowledge about the sovereign wealth fund, a Social Weather Stations survey showed.

The March 26-29, 2023 survey showed that 20% of adult Filipinos said they have at least partial but sufficient knowledge about the Maharlika Wealth Fund, consisting of 5% who said they have extensive knowledge and 15% partial but sufficient knowledge.

"On the other hand, 33% said they have only a little knowledge about the MWF, while the plurality 47% said they have almost no knowledge or no knowledge at all," SWS said.

The percentage of those with at least partial but sufficient knowledge about the MWF was higher in Metro Manila at 29% (7% extensive and 22% partial but sufficient) and Balance Luzon at 24% (5% extensive and 19% partial but sufficient) than in the Visayas at 14% (5% extensive and 9% partial but sufficient) and Mindanao at 10% (3% extensive and 7% partial but sufficient).

The survey showed 51% of Filipinos surveyed expect little or no benefit from the MWF (consisting of 37% little benefit and 14% almost no benefit at all), while 46% expect much benefit from it.

Thirty-one percent of those surveyed said they have much confidence the fund will not fall to corruption once approved by Congress compared to 38% undecided, and 29% saying they have little confidence.

The Maharlika fund will have an initial capital of P500 billion from the central bank, gaming revenues, and 2 government-owned banks.

The First Quarter 2023 Social Weather Survey was conducted from March 26-29, 2023, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages, ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.