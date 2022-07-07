UP Diliman to investigate alleged case of fraternity violence

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines Diliman said it will look into the alleged hazing activity in the university, based on photos and videos that circulated online.

In a statement, UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo condemned the act and said the university will look into the matter.

"The University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) strongly condemns and reiterates its stand against fraternity-related violence," he said.

"Although no UPD student has been identified or implicated in any of the photos/videos, the appropriate units of the University will work to look into the matter and coordinate with student organizations to verify information," Nemenzo added.

The UPD University Student Council (USC) earlier asked the university to investigate the alleged hazing incident.

In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a tougher anti-hazing measure which imposes higher penalties for those who will be found guilty of hazing.

Republic Act 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 was enacted into law nearly a year following the death of hazing victim Horacio "Atio" Castillo III, a University of Santo Tomas law freshman.

The 22-year-old died of heart attack after sustaining "massive injuries" from the beating he received during the initiation rites of fraternity Aegis Juris.