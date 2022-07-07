MANILA — The suspect in the killing of a 24-year-old woman whose body had been dumped in Bulacan province was arrested on Thursday, police confirmed.

The suspect was arrested at a relative's house around 5 p.m., Bulacan police chief Col. Charlie Cabradilla said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

Police have yet to name the suspect, who will face robbery with homicide raps.

The suspect was in the custody of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office and undergoing tactical interrogation, Cabradila said.

The victim, an industrial engineer, was found dead in the boundary of Guiguinto and Malolos towns on Tuesday, authorities earlier said.

Cabradilla also clarified reports of more missing women in the area, saying these reports were the result of irresponsible social media use.

"Itong mga ito, 'di naman po nila chineck, pero matagal na pong nakauwi," he said.

(They didn't check but these persons have long gone home.)

Cabradilla earlier denied reports online about supposed kidnapping incidents of women in the province.

Investigation had shown that 3 of the 4 women reported missing were never kidnapped in the first place.

The local government of Malolos had also offered a P300,000 reward to anyone who can give solid information on the whereabouts of the perpetrator behind the slay of the 24-year-old woman.

— Report from Raffy Santos and Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

