Sanvicente banned from driving but can still register new car: LTO

Jose Antonio Sanvicente is escorted by authorities as he emerges from the Hall of Justice in Mandaluyong City on June 23, 2022. Jose Antonio Sanvicente appeared at the Mandaluyong Hall of Justice to submit his counter affidavit to a complaint filed by PNP regarding the hit and run incident involving mall security guard last June 5, 2022 . Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Though banned from driving, the owner of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) involved in a viral hit-and-run of a security guard in Mandaluyong can still register a new car, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said Thursday.

According to LTO officer-in-charge Romeo Vera Cruz, the agency lacks authority to prohibit Jose Antonio Sanvicente from purchasing and registering a new vehicle.

"Wala po tayong authority to do that po kasi it is his right to buy a motor vehicle," he said when asked if Sanvicente should also be barred from registering a new car.

"Iba lang ang mag-drive, huwag lang siya kasi wala siyang license."

Sanvicente's license has been revoked after he failed to show up in hearings at the LTO. He is also perpetually disqualified from having a driver's license.

Two show-cause orders were issued against Sanvicente directing him to explain his side of the June 5 incident when he bumped and ran over Christian Joseph Floralde.

The LTO also found that Sanvicente was apprehended thrice for reckless driving--in 2010, 2015, and 2016, "showing a history of his reckless behavior on the road".

Vera Cruz assured Sanvicente would be apprehended should the latter be caught operating a vehicle without a license.

In the interview, he encouraged the public to report traffic violators through their mobile app CitiSend.

The hit-and-run involving Sanvicente was caught on camera, which sparked widespread outrage online.

"Very helpful talaga ‘yung mga video, ‘yung pinopost sa Facebook. Ginagamit ‘yan. That is sufficient," Vera Cruz said.

"Ganito kasi ang proseso: ‘Pag meron kaming makitang video tapos na-identify namin, show cause order kami doon sa owner kasi hindi namin alam sinong nagda-drive e."

Sanvicente is facing complaints of frustrated murder and abandonment of one's victim.

He surrendered to authorities on June 15, nearly 2 weeks after the hit-and-run.