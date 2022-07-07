Rains could affect parts of PH due to ITCZ, says PAGASA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Parts of the Philippines could experience rains on Thursday due to an inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are possible in the Visayas, Bicol, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and MIMAROPA due to the ITCZ and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Residents in these areas are advised to watch out for flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, according to PAGASA.

– TeleRadyo, 7 July 2022