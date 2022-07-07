The meeting centered on the direction of the agency under his administration. Photo from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's Twitter page.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday met officials from the Department of Energy (DOE) in the absence of the agency's chief, photos from his social media site showed.

The meeting centered on the direction of the agency under his administration, his camp said.

"Sa pandaigdigang krisis ng pagtaas ng presyo ng langis, isa sa magiging mahalagang kasama natin sa pagtugon ay ang Kagawaran ng Enerhiya," it read.

(The DOE is a crucial agency in the country as it tackles the global crisis on high oil prices.)

Marcos met some officials from the agency amid the high prices of crude.

The Office of the Press Secretary has yet to respond to queries seeking details of the meeting.

But Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles earlier said the administration is carefully screening the next energy chief, a crucial post amid the country's fuel and energy woes.

Diesel and kerosene prices went down by P3 and P3.40 respectively on Tuesday.

The cost of diesel, however, went up by P26.80 in the past 5 weeks because of unabated oil price hikes, driven by many factors including the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine.