MANILA — Government has unveiled the design of the P23.039-billion Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project.

The 3.98-kilometer project is expected to cut travel time between Samal and Davao City to 5 minutes, the Department of Public Works and Highways said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The toll-free, 4-lane bridge will benefit some 25,000 vehicles traversing these areas on a daily basis, added the agency.

Here’s what the Samal Island-Davao City Connector bridge will look like. Photo from DPWH Here’s what the Samal Island-Davao City Connector bridge will look like. Photo from DPWH

A loan from China "will cover 90 percent of the project’s P23.039-billion price tag", the DPWH said in June.

A project under the previous Duterte administration's "Build, Build, Build" program, the connector is eyed for completion by 2027, said the DPWH.

The project's scale model was unveiled by visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ambassador Huang Xilian, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, and DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan on Wednesday.

Philippine and Chinese officials unveil a scale model of the Samal Island-Davao City connector project. DPWH

Crossing over Pakiputan Strait, the Samal Island-Davao City Connector will have a width of 24 meters and a vertical navigational clearance up to 47 meters. It will be supported by 2 pylons with a height of 73 meters.

Recently, the Chinese-funded Estrella-Pantaleon and Binondo-Intramuros bridges were opened in Metro Manila.

