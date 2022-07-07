Kanlaon volcano not expected to spew magma: Philvolcs

MANILA - Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Occidental is not expected to spew magma but residents near the volcano must still prepare for explosions, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology said Thursday.

The volcano was earlier placed under alert level 1 after authorities monitored 15 volcanic quakes in a span of 24 hours.

"Ang ating nakikitang aktibidad sa bulkang Kanlaon ay hindi related sa pag-akyat ng magma so wala pa tayong nakikitang explosive na eruption kung sakali man," Phivolcs officer in charge Renato Solidum told state television PTV.

(The activity we saw in Kanlaon volcano is not related to the rise of magma so we have yet to see explosive eruptions.)

Kanlaon is expected to have phreatic eruptions or steam-driven explosions, he said.

"Kung steam o usok lang ang sasabog, ang iiitsa niyang abo ay mga recycled material lamang mula sa crater at kailangan lang na wag pumasok sa 4-km permanent danger zone ang ating mga kababayan para makaiwas sila sa peligro," he said.

(If the explosion is steam-driven, it is expected to spew recycled materials from the crater so individuals are still prohibited from entering the 4-km permanent danger zone to avoid danger.)

Philvolcs is still monitoring volcanic quakes from Kanlaon, especially as the volcano continues to swell, Solidum said.

The agency is also keeping an eye on Mt. Bulusan in Bicol, he said.

"Posibleng magkaroon din ng steam driven explosion ang bulkang Bulusan... hindi naman po dapat katakutan pero dapat lang paghandaan," he said.

"Kailangang maintindihan ng ating mga kababayan na distansya ang kailangan kapag nagkakaroon ng aktibidad ang bulkan," he said.

(Mt. Bulusan may also have steam-driven explosions... We should not fear it but we should prepare for it. Our countrymen need to understand that they need to stay away from volcanoes when there are volcanic activities.)

The Philippines rests within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a belt of underwater volcanoes and earthquake sites situated around the Pacific Ocean.