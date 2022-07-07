MANILA - Duterte Youth Party List has refiled a measure seeking to revert the name of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Manila International Airport.

"The name of our international gateway should have not been politicized in the first place,” Duterte Youth Representative Drixie Mae Cardema said in House Bill 1253's explanatory note.

“Common sense dictates, that it is easier for foreigners and tourists who travel across the world, to locate our country and our international gateway if it is named after our country’s capital, and it gives a sense of national pride for the millions of Filipinos to call it again as the Manila International Airport,” she added in a statement.

A similar bill was filed in the 18th Congress, but remained pending at the committee level.

Another measure seeking to rename NAIA after the President’s father Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was filed before the House of Representatives last week.