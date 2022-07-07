Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa presides over a Senate inquiry, April 18, 2022. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA — Sen. Ronald dela Rosa on Thursday urged government to consider providing assistance to help the middle class cope with inflation and oil price hikes.

Dela Rosa said that aside from grappling with high prices, the middle class also helps ensure government assistance for the indigent through their taxes.

Asked if the middle class should also get government aid, he said, "Dapat hindi tayo masyadong mapili dahil lahat naman tayo tinamaan nitong pandemya. Lahat naman tayo tinamaan nitong oil price hike.. Kung kayang i-cover... calibrated dapat yan."

(We should not be too selective because we were all hit by the pandemic. We were all hit by the oil price hike. If they could be covered, that should be calibrated.)

"Kung konti ang pondo, dun tayo sa pinakamababa. Pero kung kaya pa i-cover ng pondo natin ang middle class, isama natin sila dahil sa totoo nga, they are the ones feeding our economy. Ang middle class, sila ang nagbabayad ng taxes, sila ang nagtatrabaho. Mapapansin mo, 'yung talagang nasa pinababa, ang iba diyan, hindi nagtatrabaho," Dela Rosa said.

(If the funds are low, we should prioritize the poorest. But if the middle class can be covered, let's include them because in truth, they are the ones feeding our economy. The middle class pays taxes, works. Sometimes, with the poorest, some of them do not work.)

"Lahat naman tayo tinamaan di ba? Middle class ang bumubuhay ng ating ekonomoya. We have to give them what’s due them," he added.

(We were all hit, right? The middle class is the lifeblood of our economy.)

Dela Rosa also acknowledged the "beauty" of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano’s campaign promise of giving P10,000 cash assistance to the poor.

But Dela Rosa said it was also important to hear the stance of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s economic team.

"We have to hear the economic managers of this government kung kakayanin nila. I will go with them, sa wisdom nila, kung ano ang kaya nila at ano ang hindi," Dela Rosa said.

(I will go with them, their wisdom, what they can and cannot give.)

"The intention of Senator Alan Cayetano ay napakaganda… Ako rin mismo, kung kaya natin ibigay yan, ibigay natin. Pero pag sinabi ng economic manager ng gobyerno na hindi kaya, then, doon ako kakampi sa kanila," he continued.

(The intention of Senator Alan Cayetano is very good. I agree that we should give that if we can. But if our economic managers say it cannot be done, then I will side with them.)

Dela Rosa said aid for the poorest Filipinos should continue as long as funds are available. But he added that government should give them skills or livelihood training.

