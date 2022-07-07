Another bill seeking to rename NAIA filed in Congress

A lone taxi cab is seen at the usually busy Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Paranaque City on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Another measure seeking to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has been filed in the House of Representatives.

This was after Duterte Youth party-list Rep. Drixie Mae Cardema filed House Bill 1253 on Tuesday, which proposes to revert NAIA's name to the former Manila International Airport (MIA).

Duterte Youth Party List Rep. Drixie Mae Cardema files a measure seeking to revert NAIA’s name to Manila International Airport pic.twitter.com/zGgtpODq8U — Vivienne Gulla (@VivienneGulla) July 7, 2022

“The name of our international gateway should have not been politicized in the first place,” Cardema said in the bill’s explanatory note.

“Common sense dictates, that it is easier for foreigners and tourists who travel across the world, to locate our country and our international gateway if it is named after our country’s capital, and it gives a sense of national pride for the millions of Filipinos to call it again as the Manila International Airport,” she added in a statement.

A similar bill was filed by the same party-list in the 18th Congress, but remained pending at the committee level.

This is the second bill that was filed proposing to rename NAIA in the 19th Congress.

Recently, Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. also filed a bill seeking to rename NAIA after late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“It is more appropriate to rename it to the person who has contributed to the idea and execution of the said noble project. This project was done during the time of the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Sr,” Teves claimed in the bill he introduced.

However, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) noted in its history that the airport's international runway and associated taxiway were built in 1953, while a control tower and terminal building for international passengers were completed in 1961.

The airport had already been operational four years before Marcos Sr. was elected president in 1965.

In 2020, Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte also sought to rename NAIA into the "Pambansang Paliparan ng Pilipinas."

NAIA's current name is pursuant to Republic Act 6639 enacted in 1987, which sought to honor the late opposition senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., who was assassinated in the airport's tarmac in 1983.

RELATED VIDEO: