WATCH: CAFGU member recalls rescuing survivors of Sulu plane crash

A member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit in Barangay Bangkal in Patikul, Sulu recalled how he and his fellow CAFGU members rushed to the site to help those who survived the fatal C-130 crash last Sunday.

In a video from Joint Task Force Sulu, CAA Benhar Awaluddin narrated how he and other CAFGU members tried to save the survivors of the crash.

According to Awaluddin, several civilians rushed to help the survivors as soon as they learned about the crash.

Watch more in iWantTFC

JTF Sulu said Commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales will recommend that Awaluddin and his fellow CAFGU members be recognized with the Bronze Cross Medal, a military decoration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines which is awarded for heroism involving risk of life.

Another soldier who was among those wounded from the C-130 crash in Sulu last Sunday has passed away, bringing the death toll among government troops to 50, Philippine military chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said Tuesday.

With three civilians also perishing after the military cargo plane burst upon hitting ground on Jolo island, the number of deaths stood at 53 as of Tuesday, he said.

The latest fatality late Monday night succumbed to "chemical burns" on his face. "Baka naka-inhale ng smoke kaya yun ang nag-aggravate ng kaniyang medical condition," Sobejana said.

RELATED VIDEO