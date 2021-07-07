Taal spews gray smoke during short phreatomagmatic eruption

Taal volcano emits steam plumes as seen from Talisay, Batangas on July 7, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A short phreatomagmatic eruption was recorded on Taal Volcano Wednesday morning, sending gray smoke as high as 300 meters, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

“Kaninang alas-5:18 hanggang alas-5:19 nagkaroon ulit ng pagsabog sa crater ng Taal Volcano at ito po ay phreatomagmatic kung saan naghahalo ang magma at saka tubig at ito po ay may ibinugang grayish na usok at tumaas ito hanggang 300 metro. Ito po ay kasabay din ng pagbubuga ng gas at usok sa taal volcano ,” Phivolcs chief, Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr., told TeleRadyo.

(Around 5:18 to 5:19 an eruption occurred on the crater of Taal Volcano and this is phreatomagmatic, when magma mixes with water, and it also spewed grayish smoke as high as 300 meters. This happened at the same time as gas and smoke were emitted by the volcano.)

Based on Phivolcs 24-hour monitoring, 55 volcanic earthquakes with weak background tremor were recorded.

“Kahapon, nakasukat kami ng 7,560 tons per day (sulfur dioxide) mataas po ito, at ito yung sinasabi nating posibleng magkaroon ng pagsabog sa Taal Volcano kasi mataas ang pagbuga ng sulfur dioxide,” he said.

(Yesterday, we were able to measure 7,560 tons per day of sulfur dioxide, this is still high and this may cause Taal Volcano to erupt because is emitting high sulfur dioxide gas.)

Solidum said they are maintaining Alert Level 3 over Taal as a strong eruption is still a possibility.

Philvols recommends that entry to Taal Volcano Island and Taal Lake remain prohibited.