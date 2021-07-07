PMP to back Hugpong presidential, VP bets: Jinggoy

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino is set to back the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio's Hugpong ng Pagbabago amid talk that the 2 parties forged an alliance, former senator Jinggoy Estrada said Wednesday.

Speaking to ANC's Headstart, Estrada said it would be up to the regional party to choose the standard bearer for the 2022 presidential elections.

"It is the HNP that will choose the standard-bearer, for the presidency and the vice-presidency," he said, adding that he hopes the PMP can also recommend candidates for senator.

He confirmed that there is "a strong possibility" that he will run again for senator after losing in the 2019 elections.

Aside from Estrada's PMP, other national parties such as Lakas-CMD and Peoples Reform Party are also in talks to form an alliance with Duterte-Carpio's regional party. Lakas-CMD is currently chaired by Sen. Bong Revilla.

Estrada revealed he, Revilla, and Duterte-Carpio met for lunch last week in Bonifacio Global City. It was also attended by other members of the Revilla family, he said.

"Renewal of friendship kasi nung last elections, magkakasama kami. There was nothing special. Basta kuwento kuwento lang," he said of the lunch meeting.

(It was a renewal of friendship because we were together last elections. There was nothing special. Just exchange of stories.)

Estrada said he "hopes" Duterte-Carpio would run for office and if she does, he "will support her 100 percent."

Duterte-Carpio, President Rodrigo Duterte's eldest daugher, has not yet confirmed her plans for 2022, although she has been charting at the top of latest preference surveys. She asked the public to wait until October, when certificates of candidacy are expected to be filed.

ISKO OUT?

In the interview, Estrada said the PMP is unlikely to support the possible presidential or vice-presidential bid of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno unless he is chosen as a candidate of Hugpong.

Moreno, who is ranking in recent preference surveys, is "qualified to run for the vice-presidency or presidency" and would be a "formidable contender," said Estrada.

"But of course, if he is not a member of HNP. If he is not going to be chosen as standard bearer of HNP, we will not support him," he told ANC's Headstart.

Moreno defeated Estrada's father, former President Joseph Estrada, to clinch the mayoral post in the country's capital back in 2019.

The younger Estrada revealed that when his father was hospitalized due to COVID-19, Moreno called him and said he would be praying for the former mayor's recovery.

"Ina-admire ko naman sya sa pagtawag niya (I admire him for calling)...I’ve never been bitter against Mayor Isko," said Estrada.

