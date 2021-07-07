PH posts 4,289 new COVID-19 cases, 164 more deaths

Residents take pictures after getting their second jab of Pfizer’s COVID19 vaccine inside a covered court at the Katuparan Housing project in Vitas, Tondo Manila on July 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday confirmed 4,289 more COVID-19 infections, pushing the country's cumulative total to more than 1.450 million.

The country now has 1,450,110 total recorded coronavirus cases, 47,519 or 3.3 percent of which are active, the Department of Health's (DOH) 4 p.m. bulletin showed.

The day's positivity rate is at 11.3 percent. This is based on the test results of 35,460 individuals who were screened on Monday, according to the bulletin.

This is the 9th straight day that the positivity rate was below 12 percent.

COVID-related deaths increased to 25,459 after 164 additional fatalities were reported.

Majority or 123 of the deaths reported on Wednesday were initially tagged as recoveries, the DOH said.

The case fatality rate is at 1.76 percent, the highest since April 1, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said.

There were 6,399 new recoveries, bringing the total to 1,377,132 or 95 percent of the running tally.

Four laboratories failed to submit on time.

