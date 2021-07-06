Man pretending to be PH Army reservist arrested in Cebu

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas have filed charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition against Jhefferson Higoy who was arrested last Friday.

He was caught in his residence at Barangay Marigondon, Lapulapu city with several firearms.

NBI operatives armed with a search warrant found three unlicensed .45 caliber pistols, a Bushmaster caliber 5.56 rifle and dozens of ammunition.

They also found several documents that were said to be fake such as a military identification card that said he was a reserve "captain", a PRC ID card which stated that he was a mechanical engineer, and several items with the military insignia.

“Upon verification, he is not listed as an Army reservist. We also got a certification that he is not listed at the PRC as a mechanical engineer,” said Director Renan Oliva of NBI-7.

They tracked down Higoy after a complaint that he was bringing his rifle in public.

Apart from charges for the possession of illegal firearms, the suspect will also be charged with falsification of documents and usurpation of authority.

