LGUs told: Align with national travel policy for fully-vaccinated persons

A traveler waits at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on May 31, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA - Local governments must align their ordinances with the national policy, an official said Wednesday following the easing of travel requirements for fully-vaccinated domestic tourists.

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 earlier said those who have received 2 doses of vaccine may present their inoculation card or quarantine certificate instead of a negative confirmatory swab test result when traveling domestically.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government believes in a "whole of government approach" to prevent confusion among the public, said Assistant Secretary Odilon Pasaraba.

"Ang atas natin sa ating mga lokal na pamahalan, kung ang inyong protocol sa vaccination cards o interzonal travel ay hindi alinsunod sa itinakda ng IATF, bisitahin muli o amyendahan ang lokal na polisiya," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our order to local governments is to revisit or amend their local policy on vaccination cards or interzonal travel if it does not align with the IATF resolution.)

"Dapat nakabatay ito sa itinakda ng national rulemaking bodies tulad ng IATF."

(Their policy should be based on the policies of national rulemaking bodies such as the IATF.)

Some provinces were not consulted during policymaking, said Quirino Governor Dakila Cua, president of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP).

Pasaraba said it was among the IATF's standards to take into consideration the situation on the ground.

"Isa sa mga standard na ginagawa ng ating IATF members ay tingnan ang sitwasyon ng mga local na pamahalaan, particularly leagues of local organizations," he said.

(One of the IATF's standards is to look at the situation of local governments, particularly leagues of local organizations.)

The DILG has yet to receive reports of non-compliant local governments, Pasaraba added.