Ika-2 ulat ng Independent International Commission of Investigation sa human rights violations sa Pilipinas, inilabas na

MAYNILA - Isinapubliko na ng Independent International Commission of Investigation into Human Rights violations in the Philippines (ICHRP) ang resulta ng kanilang ikalawang ulat patungkol sa umano’y mga paglabag sa karapatang pantao sa Pilipinas sa ilalim ng Duterte administration.

Karugtong ito ng naunang report ng grupo na isinapubliko noong Marso 2021 kung saan inilatag ang anila’y lumalala pang sitwasyon ng patuloy na paglabag sa mga karapatang pantao sa Pilipinas.

Sa virtual news forum ng grupo, nanawagan sila sa administrasyon na makipagtulungan sa imbestigasyon ng International Criminal Court o ICC.

“We call on the Philippine government to cooperate with the investigation and for state party to the Rome Statute to hold the Philippine government accountable for any non cooperation” sinabi ni Peter Murphy, chairperson ng core group ng Investigate PH.

Sa Second Report ng Investigate PH, sinuri ng grupo ang human rights violations sa Pilipinas na sinasabing kagagwan ng mga state agents dahil sa mga security policies ng Duterte administration.

Sumentro ang presentation ni dating Australian Senator Lee Rhiannon sa tinawag nilang “War on Poor People” na itinatago anila sa kampanya ng pamahalaan na War on Drugs.

Binalikan niya ang pagsisimula ng kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte kontra sa ilegal na droga simula nang maupo ito sa Malacañang.

“The evidence we have collected in this inquiry has put us to the overwhelming conclusion the president Duterte’s war on drugs is in fact a war on poor people. President Duterte launched the war on drugs on the 30th of June 2016, the day he took office. Between 1 July 2016 and 31 December 2020…the official government figures lists 6,011 deaths in anti-drug operations. It is becomingly increasingly understood that this figures are not accurate. The United Nations Office of the High Commission on Human Rights found that the figure up to March 2020 was at least 8, 663. Other studies cite the number of killings as almost three times higher than that figure. If the president was serious about country illegal drug use, he’s definitely would deal with this matter as health issue…but the war on drugs has not been about assisting drug users to end their addiction. This war has turned the Philippines into a brutal place site," sinabi ni Rhiannon.

Kabilang sa mga ebidensiya ng grupo ayon kay Rhiannon ay ang pagpatay sa mga biktima sa kanilang mga bahay, sa kalye at ang iba ay matapos dukutin.

“We saw photographic evidence that placed attempted to cover up their execution of victims. Dead bodies had their arms bound by hand cuffs or zipped ties suggesting that they were killed while detained and unable to resists. Witness saw the place execute three men and then plant guns on them,” dagdag pa ni Rhiannon.

Sinabi ni Rhianon na may mga pagkakataon sa mga isinagawang independent autopsy sa bangkay ng mga namatay na hindi nasusunod ang tamang procedure kaya hindi rin anya tama ang detalye sa mga death certificates.

“The ongoing misery is sickening, funeral parlors often work closely with local police…some extort huge fees from families before the families can retrieved the body of their loved ones. Of all the thousands killed during the drug wars, since the drug war were instigated in 2016, police have only been convicted of one murder. Kian Delos Santos was abducted by police in August 2017. The killing of this young man is known because the local government officers forgot to turn off the CCTV. Despite this solid evidence, no police commanders would charged, only three low level police officers were,” ani Rhiannon.

Ayon kay Rhiannon, panahon na para itigil ang mistulang “giant killing machine” ng pamahalaang Pilipinas.

“The Filipino Judicial and Legislative systems are increasingly complacent in this crimes and in repressing government critics…the police system of killing in the war on drugs is called tokhang meaning to knock on the door and persuade. It is really kicking the door and shoot…since 2020 this system has been applaud to the war on dissent as well which is being considerably expanded by president Duterte’s executive order 70. This institutionalized a whole of nation approach to defeat progressive forces in the Philippines. The war on poor people in the guised of the war on drugs is a giant killing machine that must be stop," paliwanag ni Rhiannon.

Kabilang din sa mga naging tagapagsalita si Atty. Suzanne Adely, presidente ng National Lawyers Guild of the USA kung saan sumentro ang presentation sa “war on the moral people”.

Tinawag niya na “unjust war”ang naging military operation ng pamahalaan sa Mindanao patikular na sa Marawi City noong 2017.

“With financial and tactical support from the United States as well as other states, the Philippines’ government launched in unjust war in Mindanao which they have justified in the labeling of that operation as war on terrorism. The Philippines military operation have not distinguished between civilians and combatant has led to the killing of over 1,000 civilians during their operations and the displacements of hundreds of thousands," sinabi ni Adely.

Sinabi ni Adely na kahit pa sinsero ang intensyon ng pamahalaang Pilipinas sa kampanya nito kontra terorismo, dapat pa rin nitong siguruhin gaya ng ibang mga bansang miyembro ng United Nations na hindi nito dapat isinasantabi ang kanilang obligasyon sa mga umiiral na international laws gaya ng International Humanitarian law, International Human Rights law at International Refugee law.

Ibinase ng grupo ang kanilang report sa mga testimonya at verified information mula sa mga resource persons kabilang na ang ilang mga survivors, kamag-anak ng mga biktima ng human rights violation, human rights advocates sa bansa at pag-review ng kanilang leagal team sa mga court records at iba pang mahahalagang dokumento.

Ilalabas ng grupo ang kanilang final report sa September 2021 kasabay ng ika-48 Regular Session ng UN Human Rights Council kung saan inaasahan ding magbibigay ng update si High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet sa human rights situation sa Pilipinas.