Duterte pegs Philippine population at 109 million

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has officially pegged the size of the Philippine population at 109 million, based on a document that Malacañang released on Wednesday.

The population count from processed census returns “shall be considered official for all purposes only upon proclamation by the President,” Duterte said.

In line with this, Duterte in Proclamation 1179 declared “as official for all purposes” the results of the 2020 census, which placed the Philippine population at 109,035,343 persons as of May 1, 2020.

The law mandates the Philippine Statistics Authority to conduct a national census of population and other data every 10 years from 1980.

In March, Duterte said it was "high time" for the government to review its family planning program. He said the country's large population affected effective enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, especially in urban areas.

The Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) projects the Philippine population could swell to 110.8 million in 2021, as lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19 limit access to birth control measures.