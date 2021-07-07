DOH withdraws new policy: Tourists again required of negative COVID-19 test result

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said tourists are again required to present a negative COVID-19 test result when traveling to other provinces as local government leaders have yet to finalize a new policy allowing fully vaccinated individuals to travel sans swab tests.

The national government earlier said that it is no longer requiring tourists who received 2 doses of COVID-19 jabs to present negative COVID-19 tests in provincial borders. But several local leaders were quick to raise concerns that it would be difficult for them to validate vaccination cards.

"Bago niyan, ang dati nating resolution ay meron tayong testing... Sa ngayon, ibabalik muna natin doon hangga't sa maayos natin bukas, matapos ang usapin kung kinakailangan amiyendahan pa itong Resolution Number 124-B," Duque told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Duque said the leaders the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (​ULAP) and the League of Provinces of the Philippines would be invited to a meeting on Thursday, July 8, to discuss the issue.

"Parang nagkakaproblema dahil yung implementation, medyo may mga operational challenges or difficulties. So plaplantsahin natin ito bukas," he said.

Local government leaders will have to sit down to discuss how they plan to verify the authenticity of vaccination cards that need to be presented in borders in lieu of a negative COVID-19 test, the Health chief said.

"Yung sistema kasi natin sa ngayon ay parang good faith lang muna, yun ay kikilalanin natin itong vaccination card," he said.

"Kapag pineke mo ito, this is a public document... ay mapapatawan ka ng kaparusahan," he said.

The Department of Science and Technology is working on the country's "vaccine management information system" that would integrate data on vaccinated individuals in the Philippines, Duque said.

"[Kailangan] Mapaunlad muna natin yung sistema," he said.

"Pinaghahandaan natin na luminya siya o magkaroon ng alignment kung magkaroon man ng international certification process. Pati yung mga galing abroad, magkakaroon na ng sharing ng databases," he said.

More details to follow.