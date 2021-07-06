DFA reports 1 new COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad; total now at 20,910

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,910 as 1 new case was recorded Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 1 new recovery and no new fatality.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,289 as 12,378 of those infected have recovered, while 1,243 have died.

There are currently 95 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,713 in the Asia Pacific, 940 in Europe, 4,521 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,445,832 people. The tally includes 25,296 deaths, 1,370,923 recoveries, and 49,613 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 184.2 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.9 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

