Scheduled arrival of 170,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses delayed - task force

MANILA— The scheduled arrival of 170,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Gamaleya Institute's Sputnik V on Wednesday night will be delayed due to logistical problems, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

In a message sent to reporters, the government task force said the delivery of the said jabs from Russia "has been rescheduled to a later date."

The country is supposed to receive 120,000 Sputnik V doses as component I and 50,000 doses as component II.

The message did not indicate when exactly the doses would be delivered.

Earlier this week, the same task force announced the 2-week delay of the arrival of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines.

Because of this, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. urged local government units to use the remaining Sinovac supplies as a second dose.

