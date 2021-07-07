Home  >  News

Scheduled arrival of 170,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses delayed - task force

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2021 01:19 PM

MANILA— The scheduled arrival of 170,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Gamaleya Institute's Sputnik V on Wednesday night will be delayed due to logistical problems, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said. 

In a message sent to reporters, the government task force said the delivery of the said jabs from Russia "has been rescheduled to a later date." 

The country is supposed to receive 120,000 Sputnik V doses as component I and 50,000 doses as component II. 

The message did not indicate when exactly the doses would be delivered. 

Earlier this week, the same task force announced the 2-week delay of the arrival of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines. 

Because of this, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. urged local government units to use the remaining Sinovac supplies as a second dose. 

— With reports from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

More details to follow. 

