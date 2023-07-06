Pedestrians navigate a busy intersection along EDSA in Quezon City during a sudden downpour on June 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines can expect around 10 to 14 tropical cyclones before the end of the year despite the ongoing El Niño, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday.

Some of these cyclones could hit land, while others may just pass by the Philippine area of responsibility, said PAGASA assistant weather services chief Analiza Solis.

“By end of this year, around 10 to 14 tropical cyclones ang posibleng makaapekto sa atin,” said Solis in a televised briefing.

“It's either siya ay magla-landfall sa Philippine area, sa landmass natin, o ang iba naman ay magre-recurve lang pero makaka-enhance ng ating habagat so yun ang ating aasahan.”

(Before the end of this year, around 10 to 14 tropical cyclones could affect us. They could either make landfall in the Philippine area or our landmass, others may recurve but enhance the habagat, so let us expect that.)

In total, 13 to 17 cyclones may enter the country for the whole year, "which is below average," Solis said.

Solis said the El Niño, a weather phenomenon where warmer ocean temperature results in less rainfall, could strengthen between December 2023 and February 2024.

In the meantime, monsoon rains are possible and may raise the water level at dams, she said.

"Nandyan pa rin ang tinatawag nating July, August, September na season ng ating habagat. And then pagpasok ng October, hihina na ang ating habagat. At this time of the year, mayroon pa rin tayong tropical cyclone occurrences," Solis said.

"Andiyan pa rin ang tinatawag nating rain-bearing weather systems at andiyan pa rin ang habagat na minsan ay mae-enhance ng ating mga bagyo," she said.

(The habagat season is there from July, August, September. And by October, habagat will weaken. At this time of the year, we will still have tropical cyclone occurrences. The rain-bearing weather systems are still there and our cyclones could enhance the habagat.)

PAGASA earlier warned that the El Niño phenomenon may impact Mindanao the most, due to the relatively higher amount of water being lost during the period.