MANILA — The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) is set to transfer to its new headquarters after the sale of its building in Mandaluyong City last year for P800 million.

The PCGG released a statement to the media after a Commission on Audit (COA) report stated that its building in Mandaluyong City was "disposed" last year.

The PCGG did not mention where exactly in Ortigas it would hold office for free for three years.

"In 2023, the PCGG will transfer its 2,600 sqm. headquarters in Ortigas Center at no cost to the government for a period of 3 years," the PCGG said.

The PCGG added that its Mandaluyong building had been up for sale since 2013.

Created in 1986 during the administration of former President Corazon Aquino, the PCGG is tasked to recover the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses and their cronies.

The 50-year-old 3-story PCGG property is a recovered asset after the 1986 EDSA revolution that toppled the dictatorship of former president Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

"As such, the property has been in the pipeline of assets for disposition by the Privatization Council (PrC) since 2013," the PCGG said.

The PCGG added that former President Rodrigo Duterte and the PrC directed the sale of the property in 2021, along with 16 other assets, to generate funds for the government.

"The PCGG, a designated disposition entity of the PrC, is mandated by law to sell all recovered assets including the said property," the PCGG said.