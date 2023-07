Phivolcs photo

MANILA — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit the waters off Zambales on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its initial bulletin, Phivolcs said the quake struck 26 kilometers southwest of Palauig town in Zambales at 3:16 p.m. It had a depth of 46 kilometers.

Intensity 3 was felt in Quezon City, the preliminary advisory noted, adding that the tremor was unlikely to trigger aftershocks and damage.

More details to follow.