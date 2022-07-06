VP Duterte meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang

Vice President Sara Duterte and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meet at the Dusit Thani hotel in Makati City on July 6, 2022. Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Vice President Sara Duterte.

Their meeting took place at the Dusit Thani hotel in Makati City, shortly after Wang had a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.

Duterte and Wang had a closed-door meeting. The Vice President said she will release a statement on what she discussed with the top Chinese diplomat.

The Chinese embassy in Manila earlier said Wang's courtesy call on Duterte is the last in his itinerary during his visit to the Philippines from July 5 to 6.

Aside from Marcos and Duterte, Wang also met with his Philippine counterpart, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

He later left for Indonesia to attend a meeting among G20 foreign ministers.

Wang's visit to Manila was part of his Southeast Asia tour, wherein he also visited Myanmar and Thailand.

—report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

