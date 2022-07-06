Home  >  News

SC issues TRO on Comelec order cancelling Sibuma's proclamation as Agoo mayor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2022 03:45 PM

LA UNION — The Supreme Court has granted the petition of Frank Sibuma for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Commission on Election's (Comelec) order to annul his proclamation as Agoo, La Union's newly elected mayor. 

Sibuma won the mayoralty race during the May 2022 elections against former Agoo Mayor Stefanie Eriguel. 

However, the Comelec issued an order to annul Sibuma's proclamation. 

His certificate of candidacy was canceled due to material misrepresentation over residency issues.

Eriguel, who was supposed to replace Sibuma, was proclaimed on July 5. 

The SC's TRO was issued Wednesday, July 6.

The Comelec and Eriguel were given 10 days to issue their comments.—Report from Mae Cornes

Read More:  Halalan 2022   2022 elections   elections   polls   regions   regional news   Frank Sibuma   Stefanie Eriguel   Comelec   SC   Commission on Elections   Supreme Court   TRO   temporary restraining order  