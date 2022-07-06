SC issues TRO on Comelec order cancelling Sibuma's proclamation as Agoo mayor

LA UNION — The Supreme Court has granted the petition of Frank Sibuma for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Commission on Election's (Comelec) order to annul his proclamation as Agoo, La Union's newly elected mayor.

Sibuma won the mayoralty race during the May 2022 elections against former Agoo Mayor Stefanie Eriguel.

However, the Comelec issued an order to annul Sibuma's proclamation.

His certificate of candidacy was canceled due to material misrepresentation over residency issues.

Eriguel, who was supposed to replace Sibuma, was proclaimed on July 5.

The SC's TRO was issued Wednesday, July 6.

The Comelec and Eriguel were given 10 days to issue their comments.—Report from Mae Cornes