Photo courtesy of Junjun Peras

(UPDATE) A landslide happened in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Wednesday amid intermittent rains, the local disaster office said.

Two houses were affected in the landslide around 4 p.m., according to Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office head Racquel Arce.

"We recommended for evacuation. The negotiation is in process with the affected families," Arce told reporters.

The area has been cordoned off. No one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, 12 areas in the city were affected by flood on Wednesday afternoon.

Raquel said personnel have been dispatched to the areas.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama also ordered a preemptive evacuation in flood and landslide prone areas.

"Let's do it from our own household," he said.

The CDRRMO went around the city's barangays to encourage residents to evacuate.

Rama also ordered contractors, the local Department of Public Works and Highways, and the City Engineering Department to assist in de-silting or clearing the city's drainage lines.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier issued a thunderstorm advisory over Cebu and nearby areas that forecast heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds.

— Report from Annie Perez and RC Dalaguit De Vela

