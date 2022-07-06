PNP to intensify crackdown on 'wang-wang' anew

MANILA — The top brass of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday ordered a new crackdown against vehicles illegally using sirens and blinkers.

“Sasagutin ko na iyong ibang mga miyembro ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation, including the Philippine National Police are not also authorized to have motorcycle escorts. Nagbibigay ang Highway Patrol Group only for traffic assistance,” said Police Major General Valeriano De Leon, PNP’s Director for Operations, in an interview Wednesday.

His statement was made in response to queries for the reaction of the PNP on the call made by Senator JV Ejercito regarding the proliferation of sirens and blinkers among motorists.

De Leon said the law does not allow private vehicles to use sirens, blinkers and similar other devices.

“This is already governed by Presidential Decree 96 ano, kasama din diyan yung RA 4134 at ito ay ipinagbabawal ano. Marami tayong mga na-confiscate diyan. In fact, if my memory recalls me right, 470 ang nahuli nung 2021, inclusive period of November to June of 2021. Pero itong kasalukuyang taon, noong November 2021 hanggang June of 2022 ay mas mataas yung kanilang na-confiscate. Dun naman sa siren, mas mababa na kasi ang ating kababayan ay already educated na ipinagbabawal talaga yang emission of loud noise sa kalsada,” said De Leon.

He also warned sellers and auto shops against installing sirens and blinkers in private vehicles, underscoring their liability before the law.

He said police officers were instructed to monitor the sale and installations of sirens and blinkers in their areas of responsibility for appropriate action.

The PNP has been cracking down on "wang-wang," a campaign launched during the term of former President Benigno Aquino III.

