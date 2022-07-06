Philippines records 1,198 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

People buy fresh produce at the Bagong Silang Market in Caloocan on July 6, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 1,198 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 10,323, the highest since April 27, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,711,268

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 553 are from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The country's first COVID-19 infection was reported on Jan. 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The DOH data showed that the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,622.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 3,640,323.

Despite the increase in the number of new cases, DOH has said healthcare utilization rates remain low. Case increases also have not translated into increases in severe and critical COVID-19 admissions in all regions.

As of July 3, total bed utilization is at 19 percent, while national ICU utilization remains at 15 percent.

More than 70 million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Metro Manila and dozens of other areas will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until July 15, Malacañang said, even as the capital region recorded a rise in new infections.

Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

