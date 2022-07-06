SINGAPORE -- Nagtapos na ang produktibong paninilbihan ni Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Joseph del Mar Yap nitong Hunyo 30, 2022 matapos ang apat at kalahating taon.

“To all our kababayans in Singapore, my tour of duty as Philippine Ambassador to Singapore has come to an end. I would like to express my utmost appreciation for the support you have given me and the Philippine Embassy throughout the past four and a half years. I am truly grateful to have Singapore as one of the Philippines' closest and oldest friends in the region. It has been a great honor and privilege for me to serve as Philippine Ambassador to Singapore and to contribute to the strengthening of our bilateral relations and most specially, in serving our Filipino community.



I am humbled to have received the Order of Sikatuna, rank of Datu (Grand Cross) from President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in recognition of our work as Philippine Ambassador to Singapore. I share this accolade with the men and women of the Embassy and the 200,000-strong Filipino community in Singapore.

Maraming salamat at Mabuhay po kayo,” pahayag ni Ambassador del Mar Yap bilang kanyang farewell message.

Sa ilalim ni Ambassador del Mar Yap, napalakas ng Embahada ang bilateral relations sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Singapore kabilang na ang defense and security, economic trade and investment, culture and people-to-people links.

Ayon pa sa Embahada, pinangunahan din ni Ambassador del Mar Yap ang Philippine-Singapore Business and Investment Summit o PSBIS na binubuo ng top economic and trade officials mula sa PH at SG na nagpalakas sa two-way trade sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa.

Sa tulong ni Ambassador del Mar Yap, nailunsad ang Philippine Chamber of Commerce in Singapore o PhilCham SG taong 2019 at naiparehistro sa Registry of Societies noong April 29, 2022. Isinusulong ng PhilCham SG ang trade and investment ng Pilipinas, Singapore at iba pang ASEAN member states.

Naging pangunahing mga programa ng Ambassador ang pagbibigay proteksyon sa kapakanan at karapatan ng Filipino community o Filcom sa SG kung saan mas pinagbuti pa ang lahat ng serbisyo ng Embahada para sa mga kababayan.

2018 nang simulan ng Embahada ang pagbubukas ng kanilang opisina nang dagdag na isang araw, araw ng Linggo kada buwan bukod pa sa regular working schedule na Lunes hanggang Biyernes para magbigay serbisyo sa mga Pilipinong araw lamang ng Linggo ang maluwag-luwag para mag-asikaso ng kanilang consular at labor needs mula sa ahensiya.

Ang Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Singapore din ang isa sa mga foreign service posts sa buong mundo na nagbigay ng serbisyong cashless payment simula December 2020. Ilan pa sa mga naisagawang improvement sa proseso ng transaksyon sa Embahada sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Ambassador del Mar Yap ay ang mga sumusunod: nagkaroon ng shuttle service mula sa mass transit station patungong Embahada; nagkaroon ng online appointment system at digital queuing system; na-upgrade ang Reception area at perimeter security fence; at mas napabilis ang pagpaparenew ng passport sa pamamagitan ng ePassport Renewal Center-Singapore o PaRC sa ilalim ng VFS Global na pinasinayaan ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr noong January 28, 2022.

Ayon pa sa Embahada, ang 62.33% na resulta ng Overseas Voting o OV sa Singapore nitong Halalan 2022 kung saang bumoto ang 52,908 Overseas Filipinos o OFs mula sa kabuuang bilang ng 84,877 registered voters ang siyang itinuturing na pinakamataas na voter turnout sa tala ng Embahada mula pa noong 2004 OV. Ito rin ang ikalawang pinakamataas na voter turnout sa Asia Pacific region at ikatlong pinakamataas na bilang ng mga bumotong Pilipino sa buong mundo. Nakatulong sa maayos na sistema ng pagboto ng mga Pilipino ang paglulunsad ng Embahada ng online pre-verification system.

Nagbigay pasasalamat naman si Ambassador del Mar Yap sa lahat ng kawani ng Embahada maging ang iba pang ahensiyang kanyang nakatuwang sa pagbibigay ng mga programang makatutulong sa Filcom sa Singapore.

“I am humbled and heartened to know that in my four and a half year-tenure in Singapore, the Philippine Embassy, as a whole, has been able to collectively engage the government and people of Singapore in a positive, remarkable and meaningful manner, that not only enhances our bilateral relations but also continues to protect and promote the interests of our people working and living here in Singapore,” sabi ni Ambassador del Mar Yap.

Kasalukuyang pinamamahalaan ni Chargè d'Affaires a.i. Consul General Emmanuel R. Fernandez ang Embahada.